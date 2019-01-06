$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Schneider National Inc (SNDR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Schneider National reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Schneider National.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 874,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,549. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, CFO Stephen L. Bruffett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,480 shares in the company, valued at $661,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schneider National (SNDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.