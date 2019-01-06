$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Sportswear (COLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $795.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.25 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLM. Wedbush raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Pivotal Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 13,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,217,889.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 19,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $1,773,398.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,864,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,275,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,864,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,142,000 after buying an additional 114,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 985,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,741,000 after buying an additional 218,489 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 973,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,955,000 after buying an additional 573,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

