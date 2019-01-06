$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.62. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). NuVasive had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Shares of NUVA opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Matthew Link sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $304,193.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,671 shares of company stock worth $538,741 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,210,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,262,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in NuVasive by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NuVasive by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 552,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 60,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after buying an additional 121,467 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.