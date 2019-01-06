$0.43 EPS Expected for Carnival Corp (CCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Carnival posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 21,595 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,655.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Roof Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105,611 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 184,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Carnival has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $72.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

