Zlancer Price Tops $0.10 (ZCG)

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Zlancer token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC on exchanges. Zlancer has a market capitalization of $207,728.00 and approximately $3,912.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zlancer has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.57 or 0.13198068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028365 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Zlancer Token Profile

Zlancer (ZCG) is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. The official message board for Zlancer is medium.com/@zlancer . The official website for Zlancer is zlancer.net . Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD

Zlancer Token Trading

Zlancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

