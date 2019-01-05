Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Up 41.1% This Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $355,179.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00005452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.02300045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000588 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00157851 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00204620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.85 or 0.12968896 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 22,942,150 coins and its circulating supply is 16,465,150 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

