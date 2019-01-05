Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Price Down 6%

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) traded down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.52 and last traded at $146.88. 514,647 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 431,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wellington Shields raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.81% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $6,053,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $6,424,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,092 shares in the company, valued at $57,394,031.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,640 shares of company stock worth $12,930,449 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 966.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 142.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,760,000 after acquiring an additional 263,478 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 536,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

