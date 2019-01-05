Zalando SE (ZAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.40 ($45.82).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded up €0.79 ($0.92) on Monday, hitting €24.76 ($28.79). 757,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

