Zacks: Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Town Sports International an industry rank of 69 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Town Sports International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

In other Town Sports International news, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 12,223 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $75,293.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 6,331 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $37,859.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,375 shares of company stock valued at $116,059. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLUB. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 76.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 48,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 19.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 782.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 708,853 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLUB opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.97 million, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 2.08. Town Sports International has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Town Sports International had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

