Zacks: Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (SKYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given Sky Solar an industry rank of 104 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKYS. BidaskClub downgraded Sky Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Sky Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of SKYS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. 6,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,427. Sky Solar has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.67.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

