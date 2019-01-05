Zacks: Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RNN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.13 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.13) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rexahn Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 58 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RNN has been the subject of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 189,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,167. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.70.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

