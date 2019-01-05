Zacks: PPDAI Group Inc – (PPDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PPDAI Group an industry rank of 152 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPDF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PPDAI Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded PPDAI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in PPDAI Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PPDAI Group in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PPDAI Group in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PPDAI Group in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PPDAI Group in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPDF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. 976,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.55. PPDAI Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.25 million. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPDAI Group will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

