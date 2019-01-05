Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stericycle (SRCL) to “Hold”

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Stericycle continues to increase its market share and expand geographic base with the help of acquisitions in both domestic and international markets. Stericycle's focus on providing regulated business-to-business services to smaller businesses should boost its offerings. We also appreciate the company's consistent efforts to develop internally. Despite such positives, the company's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. Stericycle continues to operate in a highly-competitive industry where the barriers to entry are very low in the regulated waste collection and disposal business. Vast international presence exposes Stericycle to foreign currency exchange-rate risks. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRCL. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research set a $72.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

SRCL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $76.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,015,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,058,000 after acquiring an additional 228,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,058,000 after acquiring an additional 228,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 316,081 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 555.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 132,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 111,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

