Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Argo Group (ARGO) to “Buy”

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

ARGO has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood set a $72.00 price objective on Argo Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Argo Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $69.16 on Thursday. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.83 million.

In other Argo Group news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $428,841.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F Sedgwick Browne sold 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $362,017.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,265 over the last 90 days.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

