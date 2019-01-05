Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thermon Group (THR) to Sell

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Thermon Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Thermon Group stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.15. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,998 shares in the company, valued at $353,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Peterson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $45,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,078.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 118,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1,662.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

