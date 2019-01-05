Zacks Investment Research Lowers Premier (PINC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Premier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. Premier has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.79 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 32.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $684,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leigh Anderson sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $106,570.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,938. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,972,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Premier by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,067,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,972,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 6.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,780,000 after buying an additional 74,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 1,599.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after buying an additional 1,214,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Premier by 51.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 919,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after buying an additional 313,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

