Zacks Investment Research Lowers ICU Medical (ICUI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

ICU Medical stock traded up $7.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.32. The stock had a trading volume of 213,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,572. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $210.94 and a fifty-two week high of $321.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.34. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $327.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Pfizer Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $523,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

