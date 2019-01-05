Zacks Investment Research Lowers GWG (GWGH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “GWG Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the life insurance secondary market. It offers a variety of solutions for seniors who own life insurance. The Company’s services allow policyholders to sell, keep, trade or gift their life insurance based upon their needs today. GWG Holdings, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered GWG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

GWGH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.02. GWG has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. GWG had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 41.79%. Analysts predict that GWG will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GWG stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ owned approximately 0.61% of GWG at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents.

