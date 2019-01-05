Zacks Investment Research Lowers GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) to Sell

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVAL. Santander raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 target price on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.60.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $914.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the third quarter valued at $11,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 145,207 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 54.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 515,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 180,994 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the third quarter valued at $3,525,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 21.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 451,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 80,865 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

