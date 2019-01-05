Zacks Investment Research Lowers CBRE Group (CBRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CBRE Group have outperformed its industry over the past six months. Notably, the company’s extensive real-estate products and services offerings, strategic in-fill acquisitions, transformational deals and healthy balance sheet are expected to be conducive to long-term results. Further, CBRE Group has made concerted efforts to improve its leasing and outsourcing business in a bid to diversify its revenue base. However, with a shift towards a comparatively lower margin business, the company’s margin is likely to be affected in the near term. Further, stiff competition from international, regional and local players and unfavorable foreign currency movement remain concerns for the company.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.56.

CBRE opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.41 per share, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $9,618,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $18,766,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

