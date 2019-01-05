Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Select Income REIT (SIR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Select Income REIT is a real estate company formed to primarily own and invest in net leased, single tenant properties. It has properties in Oahu, Hawaii and the mainland United States. Select Income REIT is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Select Income REIT from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Select Income REIT to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Select Income REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Income REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Select Income REIT stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Select Income REIT has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $659.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Select Income REIT had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Select Income REIT will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Select Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Select Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Income REIT Company Profile

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 368 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.8 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

