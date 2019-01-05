Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Morgan Stanley (MS) to Sell

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have slightly outperformed the industry in 2018. The company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. While the company’s efforts to strengthen wealth management business, focus on corporate lending, steady loan growth, higher interest rates and normalized levels of trading activities will further support revenues, slowdown in debt originations will hamper underwriting fee income growth. Earnings estimates have been going down ahead of the company's fourth quarter 2018 results. Mounting operating expenses is also a major near-term concern for the company.”

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 10th. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Shares of MS stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $167,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.