Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kimco Realty (KIM) to Hold

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kimco have underperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past three months. Further, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, the company’s portfolio enjoys significant diversification with respect to geography and tenants. Further, Kimco is on track with the 2020 Vision that envisages the ownership of high-quality assets, concentrated in major metro markets which offer several growth levers. In fact, the company’s new leasing spreads recorded growth for 19 consecutive quarters in third-quarter 2018. However, shrinking footfall at malls amid shift of consumers toward online channels, store closures and bankruptcy of retailers are expected to dampen its performance. Also, the company’s disposition efforts, although encouraging for the long term, will likely have a dilutive impact on near-term earnings.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $789,708.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

