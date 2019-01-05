Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celsion (CLSN) to Sell

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Celsion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Celsion has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 4,282.33%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celsion by 72.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsion by 40.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Celsion by 40.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

