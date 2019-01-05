Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) will post sales of $1.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. Lithium Americas posted sales of $450,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year sales of $4.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $4.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 24.13% and a negative net margin of 639.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 1,474.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,940 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 99,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $281.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.77.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.