Zacks: Brokerages Expect BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10).

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

BVXV stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 20.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.21. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

