Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Million

Analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post $8.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $7.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $22.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.79 million to $22.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.09 million to $32.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 74.94% and a negative return on equity of 83.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

NASDAQ HTGM opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.20. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $5.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 322.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 55,769 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

