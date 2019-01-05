Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.46 Million

Equities analysts expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post sales of $20.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.04 million and the highest is $21.25 million. ConforMIS reported sales of $20.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year sales of $84.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.33 million to $88.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $80.77 million, with estimates ranging from $77.12 million to $82.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ConforMIS.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 90.97% and a negative net margin of 51.25%.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of ConforMIS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.45.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc purchased 560,000 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 217,275 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 321,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,006,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 604,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.46. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConforMIS (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.