Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Corp (BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will announce sales of $22.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.11 billion and the highest is $22.45 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $20.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $91.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.62 billion to $91.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $94.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.18 billion to $96.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,203,000 after buying an additional 8,925,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,115,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,256,000 after buying an additional 273,716 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 32,953,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,965,000 after buying an additional 954,047 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,654,000 after buying an additional 11,842,467 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,334,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,163,000 after buying an additional 455,380 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 83,807,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,069,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

