Zacks: Analysts Set $0.70 Price Target for Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT)

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $0.70 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Globalstar an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ:GSAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,066. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

