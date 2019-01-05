Zacks: Analysts Expect Enova International Inc (ENVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.64 Million

Analysts expect that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will report $303.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $302.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $243.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enova International had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $293.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enova International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. 293,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,267. Enova International has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $666.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 8.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Enova International during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Enova International during the third quarter valued at $668,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 345.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the third quarter valued at $1,423,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

