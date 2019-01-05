Zacks: Analysts Expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Computer Programs & Systems posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.06. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $34.65.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, major shareholder Francisco Partners Gp Ii, Lp sold 11,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $296,892.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 36.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

