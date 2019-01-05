Zacks: Analysts Expect Brightcove Inc (BCOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) to announce sales of $41.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brightcove’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the highest is $41.42 million. Brightcove reported sales of $40.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year sales of $165.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.97 million to $165.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $174.60 million, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $176.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 76,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,500. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Besemer sold 14,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $103,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after acquiring an additional 287,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 45.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 722,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,926,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 286,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 286,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

