Zacks: Analysts Expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.14 Million

Equities analysts expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to post $170.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.50 million and the lowest is $166.31 million. BIO-TECHNE reported sales of $154.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year sales of $717.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.42 million to $734.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $796.13 million, with estimates ranging from $785.29 million to $808.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.49. 539,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,100. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.59. BIO-TECHNE has a twelve month low of $128.06 and a twelve month high of $206.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,726,000 after buying an additional 91,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,361,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,101,000 after buying an additional 77,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,361,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,101,000 after buying an additional 77,626 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 975.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,499,000 after buying an additional 2,005,804 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 13.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 677,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,381,000 after buying an additional 79,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

