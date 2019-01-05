Zacks: Analysts Expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report $420,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $380,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $2.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $2.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.68 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $27.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 163.65% and a negative net margin of 2,005.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

In related news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $45,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 145.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 178,419 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 3,061.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 137,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 130,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,267. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

