Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post $9.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $8.98 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $56.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $43.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.52 million to $43.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $38.88 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. ChemoCentryx had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 32.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 189,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $551.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.37. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Schall sold 7,211 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $86,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,192,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Markus J. Cappel sold 30,237 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $332,909.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,063 shares in the company, valued at $595,233.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,380,940 shares of company stock worth $86,264,863. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth $506,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth $4,232,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 615,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 203.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth $132,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

