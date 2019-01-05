Yuma Energy (YUMA) Stock Price Down 20%

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 776,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 894,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter.

Yuma Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

