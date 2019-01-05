Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Receives $23.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. B. Riley set a $25.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

XHR traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 526,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,512.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 840.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 147.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $226,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,843.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

