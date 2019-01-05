Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Shares Up 5.4%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.83 and last traded at $46.67. 969,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 813,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $2,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,700.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.3% during the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 320.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 36,163 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 281,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

