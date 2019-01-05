Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ) Receives GBX 3,511.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,451.22 ($45.10).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIZZ. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,870 ($50.57) price target (down previously from GBX 4,080 ($53.31)) on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of LON:WIZZ traded up GBX 128 ($1.67) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,905 ($37.96). 268,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,998. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 1,597 ($20.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,825 ($49.98).

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,769 ($36.18), for a total value of £12,460.50 ($16,281.85). Also, insider Barry Eccleston bought 2,500 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,927 ($38.25) per share, for a total transaction of £73,175 ($95,616.10).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.