Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $294.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip R. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

