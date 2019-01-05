VPNCoin (VASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

VPNCoin (CURRENCY:VASH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One VPNCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VPNCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of VPNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VPNCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00002504 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000111 BTC.

VPNCoin Profile

VPNCoin (CRYPTO:VASH) is a coin. VPNCoin’s total supply is 400,339,746 coins. The official website for VPNCoin is www.bitnet.cc . VPNCoin’s official Twitter account is @vpn_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

VPNCoin Coin Trading

VPNCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

