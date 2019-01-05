VoteCoin Hits Market Cap of $38,711.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $38,711.00 and $34.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.01550772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00338404 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00133462 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009872 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028413 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00001023 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 45,582,875 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

