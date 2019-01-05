Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Receives $78.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Saturday, November 17th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.21. 616,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,414. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $77.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $542.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 23,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,628,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 50.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 199,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,635 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.