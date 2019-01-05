Vocera Communications (VCRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $44.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -132.47 and a beta of 0.24.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $47.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $338,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,536 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.