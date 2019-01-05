VMware, Inc. (VMW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VMware from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,161,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,845 shares of company stock valued at $12,197,367. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 217.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.91. 2,043,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. VMware has a 12-month low of $108.46 and a 12-month high of $169.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. VMware had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $26.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 31st.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.