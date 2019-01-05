Vivendi (VIV) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VIV. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.43 ($29.57).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.