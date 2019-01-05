Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.71

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 60486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.
VSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.
In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $71,209.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.
