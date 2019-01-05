Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.71

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 60486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $780.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $71,209.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

