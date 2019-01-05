Virtu Financial (VIRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Compass Point began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.27.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.76. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,181,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,220,000 after acquiring an additional 167,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

