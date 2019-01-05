Viomi Technology (VIOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.24

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 30991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

